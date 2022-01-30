NorCal 49ers and Rams fans flock to Los Angeles for NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play Sunday in the NFC Championship game. The winner advances to the Super Bowl. NorCal fans are there to show support.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California 49ers and Rams fans have made their way to Los Angeles this weekend to cheer on their respective teams, as players vie for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams face off at 3:30 p.m. in the NFC Championship game at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Whichever team wins will advance to the Super Bowl – also at SoFi Stadium – on Feb. 13. They’ll play the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game, either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steven Sanchez lives in Carmichael and joined a big group of his friends and family members in Los Angeles this weekend. The crew has tickets to Sunday’s game.

“It’s a good opportunity for all of us to get together, show our passion and our love for the 49ers,” Sanchez told ABC10 outside Tom’s Watch Bar Saturday evening. “I was there in 2019 for all their playoff games, and to be able to do this again two years later – it doesn’t get any better.”

His group has a special good luck charm, too. Magnolia and Lance Gomez of San Jose say their daughter, 4-month-old Avie, has seen the 49ers win every game she has attended: Dallas, Green Bay and the Jan. 9 game against the Rams.

“We were not going to come,” Magnolia Gomez said, of the NFC Championship game, “but then I’m like, ‘What if we don’t go and she really is a lucky charm?’ So we have to keep coming.”

When asked if the family will attend the Super Bowl if the 49ers win Sunday’s game, Lance Gomez replied, “Of course, of course! We’ll be there!”

Veronica Valenzuela also made the trip down from Sacramento. She calls herself a born-and-raised diehard 49ers fan.

“I’m here from the 9-1-6, Sacramento, my hometown,” she said. “A lot of Sacramento fans, Bay Area fans. We’re all Northern California representing, go Niners!”

She has a yearly tradition with a friend of hers, who is a Sacramento Rams fan.

“We do the Rams-Niner game tailgating together. We usually do it in Santa Clara or Candlestick,” Valenzuela said.

This year they're tailgating together outside SoFi Stadium ahead of attending the game together.

ABC10’s Becca Habegger and Sean Cunningham will be inside SoFi Stadium for the game.

Watch ABC10 News at 11 p.m. for a recap of the game and reactions from players, coaches and fans.

