There are plenty of 4th of July events to take advantage of during the holiday.

July 4th at Cal Expo

Location: Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815

Time: July 4. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Price: General admission is free. Reserved seats are $10. Parking is $15 per car.

More information here.

4th on the Field

Location: Raley Field, 400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Time: July 4. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Price: General Admission Bowl Access, $10. General Admission Field Access, $12. Suite Level Access (21 and over) $20.

More information, click here

60th Annual Elk’s Club Parade

Location: 5750 Grant Avenue, Carmichael, CA

Time: 10:30 a.m.

More information, click here http://carmichaelpark.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Flyer.jpg

Carmichael Fireworks Show

Location: 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael, CA

Time: July 4. 7 p.m.

More information, click here

City of Davis July 4th Celebration 2018

Location: Community Park, Davis, CA

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More information, click here

Salute to the Red, White and Blue

Location: Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

Time: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: Free, $10 parking

More information, click here

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

Location: 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA, 95667

Time: July 4. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Price: $3 per person. $6 parking in the Tiers. $15 per carload, includes parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people. $50 for RVs.

More information, click here

Rancho Cordova Parade & Fireworks

Location: 2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Time: July 3-4

Price: $2 admission, $10 parking

More information, click here

El Dorado Hills 9th Annual Fireworks and Freedom Concert

Location: El Dorado Hills Town Center, 4364 Town Center Blvd., #310 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Time: July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information, click here

Auburn 4th of July Parade

Location: 1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603

Time: July 4. Parade starts at 7 p.m.

Price: $50 registration fee. Veterans groups are not charged.

More Information, click here

Roseville 4th of July Parade

Location: Roseville, CA, Parade begins at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas, continues along Vernon Street past the Civic Center, turns right on Lincoln Street before turning right again on to Park Drive.

Time: July 4. 9 a.m.

More information, click here

Stanislaus State 4th of July Celebration

Location: Stanislaus State, corner of Geer Road and Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock, CA 95382

Time: July 4. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free

More information, click here

Downtown Turlock, Parade, Car Show, and Street Faire

Location: Downtown Main Street, Turlock, CA 95380

Time: July 4. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: Free

More information, click here

Modesto’s Independence Day Parade

Location: Downtown Modesto, CA

Time: July 4. 9:30 a.m.

More information, click here

Manteca Independence Day Celebration

Location: Big League Dreams Sports Park, 1077 Milo Candini Drive, Manteca, CA 95337

Time: July 4. Show starts at 9:45 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Price: $2 admission

More information, click here

Stockton 4th of July Parade

Location: 221 N Center St, Stockton, California

Time: July 4. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

More information, click here

Tracy 4th of July Celebration

Location: Begins at 6th & Central, Tracy, CA, ends at Lincoln Park, Fire works show takes place at Tracy High School.

Time: July 4. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Fireworks show: $2 kids, $5 adults, $2 seniors

More information click here

Vacaville 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Location: Andrews Park, Vacaville, CA

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More information, click here

Lincoln 4th of July Celebration

Location: 5th and F Street, Lincoln, CA

Time: July 4. Parade starts at 9 a.m.

More information, click here

Fireworks at Lodi Lake Park

Location: Lodi Lake Park, 1101 West Turner Rd, Lodi, CA

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Free, swimming area and watercraft rental fees apply.

More information, click here

Nevada City Fourth of July Celebration 2018

Location: Broad Street, Nevada City, CA

Time: July 4. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Price: Following the parade, traditional celebration at Nevada County Fairgrounds. Tickets in advance, $10. At the Gate, $15.

More Information, click here

