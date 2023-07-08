5 people arrested after Sacramento sideshow

Five cars were towed, 12 citations were given, and 4 handguns were seized.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — Five people were arrested in a sideshow over the weekend in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said about 100 vehicles were involved in a sideshow Saturday afternoon in multiple locations throughout the city and county. Five cars were towed, 12 citations were given, and 4 handguns were seized.

Sacramento police say there are places where people can do donuts and race legally. Those places include the Sacramento Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Thunder Hill. Police urge people to do their research before going to these locations.

People with information about people who participated in the sideshow can call the police department's Dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Watch more on ABC10