SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Super Bowl is a big day for sports bars in Sacramento, and they're preparing to treat it as a big occasion.

Whether you're looking for a sports bar that is kid-friendly, takes reservations, offers surround sound, or multiple TVs, Sacramento has something to fit your need for Super Bowl Sunday.

Clubhouse 56

Clubhouse 56 has preparations underway for Super Bowl Sunday.

Watching the game:

Clubhouse 56 will be showing the game with no less than 17 TV screens and two large theater style TVs. One of the hallmarks for this sports bar is their surround system that they’ll be utilizing for the game.

Food:

You can expect large quantities of food available for the big game. In addition to the food they regularly serve, they’ll also be breaking out some special menu items. Just for the Super Bowl, they’ll be serving BBQ ribs and sliders.

Kids:

The sports bar is a kid-friendly and family-friendly environment.

Seating:

Seating is first come, first served. The bar expects seats to start filling up by 2 p.m.

Field House American Sports Pub

Super Bowl Sunday will see a big part over at the Field House American Sports Pub.

Watching the game:

They’ll be using 17 TV screens and a large projector for the game. Guests will also have an opportunity to enjoy the food and happy hour specials throughout the game.

Activities:

Expect hosts as well as promotional guests from Bud Light, Tecate, and Corralejo Tequila for the big game. The pub will also be raffling off prizes that include tickets for the Sacramento Kings and other prizes.

Food:

Specials will include deals Bud Light pints and a special on a Bud Light or Tecate beer with a shot of tequila. Specials will also be run for tequila shots and margaritas during the game.

Kids:

Field House American Pub is kid-friendly. If your child gets restless, they can enjoy board and card game in the lounge area.

When to get there:

If you want a place to sit for the game, its recommended that you stop by around 1 p.m. before the bar begins to fill up.

Firestone Public House

Firestone Public House has been praised as the “Best Place to Watch Sports” locally four years in a row.

Watching the game:

Firestone Public House has 23 screens available for Super Bowl Sunday. If you’re anticipating a big get together, the bar sells tables for the big game, with all purchases going toward the tab. The tables are available until they are gone; tables always sell out for the Super Bowl.

The bar and standing areas will be available for walk-ins.

Food:

Food and drink specials will be available during the game. Firestone Public House will be offering its “For the Win” burger, a 1-pound burger stacked with toppings. In addition, there will also be drink specials on two of their local beers.

Kids:

Firestone Public House is a kid friendly establishment, however, with Super Bowl activities, it may be best to make plans for the kids to stay home.

When to get there:

If you didn’t get a reservation for a table, you can still walk-in for service in the standing area. Expect the Firestone Public House to fill up by kick off and stay packed until the football field gets cleared. Reservations for tables can be made on their website.

Republic Bar and Grill

The Republic Bar and Grill is preparing a party for the big game.

Watching the game:

The Republic will be airing the game on their 18 large screen HDTVs.

Food:

During the game, there will be drink specials and $3 drafts of Bud Light. The sports bar offers a range of pizza and wings regularly, but food specials are are still to be determined for the game.

Kids:

The Republic Bar and Grill is entirely kid-friendly. If the game is not enough to captivate your child, the sports bar also has ski ball available.

When to get there:

The sports bar does not take reservations. Guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis.

Arrive early if you want to attend for the Super Bowl, the Republic Bar and Grill is likely to have most people arriving a half hour before the game.

Riverside Sports Bar

If you want food deals, Riverside Sports Bar will have plenty of options.

Watching the game:

If you head to the Riverside Sports Bar for the Super Bowl, you'll be looking at about 7 different screens showing the game.

Food:

The sports bar has a number of deals available on Super Bowl Sunday. They'll be running a happy hour special on their appetizers as well as happy hour prices for their Bud Light and Coors Light drafts.

One of the highlights will be their reduced price wing special, which applies to all the flavors on their menu.

Kids:

Riverside Sports Bar is kid friendly. If your child needs something more to do, they can enjoy some of the many games the bar has available. They provide board games, Jenga, Battleship, and Uno in their lounge area.

Seating:

Seating will be first come, first served. Arrive early to get a spot because the sports bar will start filling up around 1 p.m. for the game.

