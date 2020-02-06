50 people arrested on first night of Sacramento curfew order, which is being extended into Tuesday night

According to Sacramento Police, 48 of the arrests were due to curfew violations, one person was arrested for vandalism, & one person was arrested on active warrants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fifty people were arrested in downtown Sacramento Monday night, the vast majority of whom police said was due to curfew violations.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, 48 of the arrests were due to curfew violations, one person was arrested for vandalism, and one other person was arrested for active warrants. According to city officials, violators of the curfew order could face “administrative penalties, arrest, and a person could face misdemeanor penalties of up to six months in jail, $1,000 fine, or both.” But police tell ABC10 the violators will likely be taken to a facility away from downtown where they will be cited and released.

The citywide curfew was imposed Monday by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the city council. That curfew, which has been renewed again for Tuesday night, runs between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Our number one priority is to ensure that all people feel safe and are secure at all times throughout our community. A nighttime curfew is necessary for public safety in order to prevent personal injury, property damage, and maintain order,” the city of Sacramento wrote on its website.

The curfew, which applies to people as well as businesses, will remain in place until the city council or the office of emergency services lifts it. A few exceptions are given to first responders, essential workers, and the news media.

In addition to the curfew, 500 National Guard troops were also called in to “protect key infrastructure” following a weekend of looting and vandalism that tarnished by and large peaceful demonstrations.

