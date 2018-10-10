Munich has come to Sacramento!
Sacramento’s biggest and best annual Oktoberfest celebrates 51 years this weekend. Every year in October, California beer-lovers gather at Turn Verein to eat, drink and revel in the festivities. This year, the festival will include:
- An authentic German beer on tap
- An outdoor Biergarten
- Live Polka/Rocktoberfest bands
- Kid-friendly activities
- A variety of local wines
- Traditional German music and dancers
- A Kaffeehaus
- Delicious German food
When:
Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. – Oct. 13 at 12 a.m.
Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. – Oct. 14 at 12 a.m.
Where:
Sacramento Turn Verein
3349 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Cost:
Adults: $20.00
Children 6-12: $5.00
Children under 6: FREE
Music Listing:
Sacramento Turn Verein’s Oktoberfest is packed with events and activities.
The Gruber Family Band
- Oct. 12 at 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at 4, 5:20, 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.
Alpentänzer Schuhplattler
- Oct. 12 at 8 and 9:30 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at 5, 8 and 9:30 p.m.
Turner Harmonie
- Oct. 12 at 6:20 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at 6:20 p.m.
AKAlive
- Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
The Alpenmeisters Band
- Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.
Check out the full schedule of events here.
Parking:
Parking is available at Sutter Middle School off J Street. There is a $5 parking fee, which directly supports Sutter Middle School students.
For more information on this event, contact the organizer by phone at (916) 442-7360 or via email at trustee@sacramentoturnverein.com.