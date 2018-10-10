Munich has come to Sacramento!

Sacramento’s biggest and best annual Oktoberfest celebrates 51 years this weekend. Every year in October, California beer-lovers gather at Turn Verein to eat, drink and revel in the festivities. This year, the festival will include:

An authentic German beer on tap

An outdoor Biergarten

Live Polka/Rocktoberfest bands

Kid-friendly activities

A variety of local wines

Traditional German music and dancers

A Kaffeehaus

Delicious German food

When:

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. – Oct. 13 at 12 a.m.

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. – Oct. 14 at 12 a.m.

Where:

Sacramento Turn Verein

3349 J Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Cost:

Adults: $20.00

Children 6-12: $5.00

Children under 6: FREE

Music Listing:

Sacramento Turn Verein’s Oktoberfest is packed with events and activities.

The Gruber Family Band

Oct. 12 at 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 4, 5:20, 7, 8:20 and 9:50 p.m.

Alpentänzer Schuhplattler

Oct. 12 at 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 5, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Turner Harmonie

Oct. 12 at 6:20 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 6:20 p.m.

AKAlive

Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Alpenmeisters Band

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m.

Check out the full schedule of events here.

Parking:

Parking is available at Sutter Middle School off J Street. There is a $5 parking fee, which directly supports Sutter Middle School students.

For more information on this event, contact the organizer by phone at (916) 442-7360 or via email at trustee@sacramentoturnverein.com.

