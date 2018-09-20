Six months after Stephon Clark's death, his brother, Stevante, said he is doing much better.

Stevante received heavy criticism from some in the weeks after Clark was shot and killed.

"I'm human. I didn't know I was grieving," said Stevante. "If you would've told me six months ago that I was grieving, I would've been like 'No.'"

He is going to weekly grief counseling and church a few times a week, but that doesn't take away the pain he still feels.

"It hurts, especially my little sister, only 5-6 years old, she heard the gunshots," said Stevante. "Stephon's name will never die. I said that at the funeral. He's gonna live for generations."

Stevante hopes to meet with Mayor Darrell Steinberg later this month to discuss, not only his brother and the investigation, but also ways to build up communities in need. Stevante suggested 24-hour libraries and community centers.

This summer, community activist Berry Accius started a series of events at the Samuel Pannell Meadowview Community Center. Accius hoped to bring people together in Stephon Clark's name and give children something to do while they were out of school. The events also provided free services like haircuts.

"[It is] great seeing communities unite and coming together," said Stevante. "Our local activists, we gotta give them credit."

Even as protestors gathered on Tuesday, the six-month anniversary of Clark's death, Stevante says his heart is also with Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk's family. Stasyuk was killed the day before.

"[He] was murdered. I feel for his family," said Stevante. "They'll never see him again. That's the reality of it. He was a cop, but he was a human being, We're praying for his family."

Stevante also said he understands why Sheriff Scott Jones called for supporters of law enforcement to show up.

"I understand one of his boys got killed," said Stevante. "As a leader, [I understand.] But it was bad timing. Felt like a slap in the face for a lot of local activists. Many more people showed up in my opinion."

Stevante said, ultimately, he hopes everybody can come together in love and unity.

"I'm here for accountability, justice, equality, transparency on all spectrums," said Stevante. "When I say accountability, I mean black people [and] all people."

Stevante said he will ensure his brother's legacy lives on. He hopes to hold panel discussions on social issues in the near future and start a Clark Family Foundation as early as next year.

"I don't think anybody can fight for my brother's name harder than me," said Clark. "So when they say my brother's keeper, I'll do whatever it takes to make sure his name doesn't die."

