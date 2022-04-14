Lanes on 65th Street closed after gunfire hits three occupied vehicles

Sacramento police responded Thursday morning to the 5900 block of 67th Street after receiving reports of a shooting. They found at least one victim shot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northbound lanes along 65th Street between Jansen Drive and Fruitridge Road are temporarily closed after Sacramento police found three occupied cars were hit with gunfire along with at least one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, they received reports of a shooting near the 5900 block of 67th Street. Upon arrival, officers, found three occupied cars and one person with at least one nonlife-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Sacramento police are advising commuters to avoid the area. The suggested routes include Lemon Hill Avenue West to Stockton Boulevard or Lemon Hill Avenue East to Power Inn Road.

Traffic Advisory: The northbound lanes of 65th St are shutdown between Jansen Dr and Fruitridge Rd as officers investigate a non-life-threatening shooting in the area. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/X0lk5l1PF9 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 14, 2022