7 people shot in Del Paso Heights, all expected to survive

The Sacramento Police Department said all 7 people are expected to survive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven people were shot in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood Wednesday. The Sacramento Police Department said all seven people are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Grand Avenue. Officers found an adult at the scene who had been shot at least once.

Another adult who had been shot at least once was found in the 3000 block of Elm Street.

Five other adults who had each been shot at least once were located at a hospital. The police department is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

