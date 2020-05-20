7-year-old becomes honorary member of the Sacramento Fire Department

Alayna Vargas, 7, was diagnosed with an aggressive pediatric brain tumor, but that hasn't stopped this brave little fighter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department surprised Alayna Vargas on Sunday with a visit to her home in Roseville. Liz Reyes, the 7-year-old's mom, says the extended family was also around for support.

"She was happy, one because the fire trucks came, and two, she has no idea we had gathered the whole family together," Reyes said.

A few months ago, Alayna was diagnosed with an aggressive pediatric brain tumor. After weeks of radiation, she began new chemo medication.

Recently her mom received some good news.

"This MRI finally showed the tumor — shows that the tumor is shrinking, and they are calling it stable for now," Reyes said.

Reyes says her daughter has less than a 1% chance of survival, but that hasn't stopped this brave little fighter.

Wendy Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department, says to make the new honorary member official, the department even gifted her with a challenge coin.

It's the same type of coin firefighters carry around that represents strength, determination and courage.

“She is one of us. She has a lot of courage just like our men and women in the fire department, and so that is why we named her an honorary firefighter as well,” says Aguilar

If you would like to help the Reyes family, you can donate here.

