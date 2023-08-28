71-year-old identified as man killed in Sacramento crash

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jilberdo Uranga Avila was identified as the man hit and killed by a car in Sacramento Saturday night.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the 71-year-old's identity Monday.

According to Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a crash between a car and pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive.

At the scene, Sacramento police said they found a man in the roadway and the driver of a car. Avila was eventually pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash can call 916- 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

