x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

71-year-old identified as man killed in Sacramento crash

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jilberdo Uranga Avila was identified as the man hit and killed by a car in Sacramento Saturday night.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the 71-year-old's identity Monday.

According to Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a crash between a car and pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive.

At the scene, Sacramento police said they found a man in the roadway and the driver of a car. Avila was eventually pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the crash can call  916- 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

5 injured after car crashes into Ross store

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out