Sacramento police searching for 73-year-old man missing since Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department is asking for help as they search for a 73-year-old missing man.

Police identified the man as 73-year-old Liang Liu, who they described as an at-risk missing person.

In a Facebook post, police said Liu hasn't been seen since about 9 a.m. Sunday when he left his home on the 1600 block of U Street in Midtown. Police said he left the home on foot.

He's described as standing at 5 feet and 1 inches tall and 115 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and tennis shoes.

Police said Liu has a condition that sometimes results in memory loss and doesn't speak English.

Anyone with information on Liu's whereabouts can call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.