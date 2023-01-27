7th person pleads guilty in Sacramento cocaine, heroin trafficking conspiracy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Jerome Adams of North Highlands is the latest person to plead guilty in an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy in Sacramento.
He was among the 15 arrested in 2021 after a 45-count indictment put together by the DEA claimed a large scale drug trafficking network was operating in North Sacramento.
Also involved in the investigation:
- FBI
- U.S. Forest Service
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Bureau of Land Management
- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
- California Department of Justice
- California Highway Patrol
- Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office & Police Department
Adams was intercepted in a 30-day wiretap operation allegedly trafficking crack cocaine, powdered cocaine and heroin.
He faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Charges are still pending on at least seven other Sacramento area residents allegedly involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy.