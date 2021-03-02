Police activity on I-80 at Fulton Avenue shuts down parts of the freeway

I-80 southbound is closed near Fulton Ave. and I-80 westbound at the connector to Fulton Ave. is closed.

SACRAMENTO, California — Police activity has prompted closures on I-80 on Wednesday morning, affecting several lanes of traffic near Fulton Ave.

According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the westbound freeway lanes are closed as of 5:14 a.m. from the southbound BUS 80/westbound I-80 split to Fulton Ave due to an ongoing investigation. CHP is asking people to consider alternate routes.

Caltrans District 3 said that I-80 southbound is also closed at Fulton Ave. due to police activity as of 4:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. As of 5:50 a.m., no estimated time that those lanes will open has been provided.