Police search for missing at-risk 80-year-old man near North Sacramento

Clementino Muralles is about 6 feet tall and has a single gold tooth.

SACRAMENTO, California — An 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's is missing on Friday, according to Sacramento police.

Clementino Muralles was last seen walking near the 3600 block of Dry Creek Road in North Sacramento.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Police Department, Muralles is about 6 feet tall and has a single gold tooth. He was last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored dress shoes. Muralles speaks only Spanish.

Police ask anyone who has information of where Muralles is to call 916-732-0100.

