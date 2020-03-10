9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting in Sacramento

A woman and two children were shot at Mama Marks Park, according to Sacramento police. Police said a 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting during a family gathering near Mama Marks Park on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police found three victims while responding to reports of a shooting at Haywood and Roanoke at about 1:10 p.m. Police said a 9-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to the hospital.

The woman's condition is critical while the child is described as stable. Police are investigating the motive of the shooting and are looking to see if it's gang-related.

Police said officers later learned a man who was shot drove himself to a local hospital. He is in stable condition. It is not clear how he is connected to the park shooting

Police have not arrested or identified a suspect in connection to the shooting.