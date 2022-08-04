'This is a once in a lifetime collection' | Sacramento's A-1 Comics purchases $600,000 comic book collection

A-1 Comics says the "Winters Collection" stood out because it contains a complete Marvel Comics run from 1961-1990.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A-1 Comics has purchased a comic book collection containing over 60 years of comics collected right off the newsstand by one individual.

The company purchases collections of all sizes and values daily, but its owner Lanvin Peets, son of the founders of A-1 Comics, Brian and Rosemary Peets, said the store's most recent purchase stands out from the rest as it contains a complete Marvel Comics run from 1961-1990.

According to A-1 Comics, the "Winters Collection", which was purchased for $600,000, includes over 35,000 comics and memorabilia ranging from toys, magazines, framed posters and original art from the 1930s to the early 2000s.

Peets says the collection has complete runs of all the comic titles starring icons such as Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Doctor Strange and more.

“This is the largest collection we have ever purchased and the most we have ever spent on an individual collection," Peets said. "This kind of purchase typically happens once in a lifetime and it was a real treat to be able to go through it all in its entirety with my dad right there beside me."

On June 1, 2022, the "Winters Collection" will be made available at A-1 Comics in Sacramento. Peets says on the day the collection is made available at their Sacramento store, they will also be hosting an Instagram live at 5 p.m. to give customers across the nation the opportunity to purchase comics from the collection. After June 1, the company will be attending various comic book shows and conventions where they will be selling and showing different items from the collection.

With over 33 years in business, A-1 Comics has become Sacramento's largest comic book retail company with locations in Sacramento, Folsom, and Roseville. Before they open their doors to customers for this special collection, they also plan to celebrate comic books in general. On Saturday, May 7, A-1 Comics is participating in Free Comic Book Day at all three of their locations and at their "A-1 Warehouse" in Sacramento. The event features comic book cosplayers, a signing and sketching with Ron Lim, and other various deals.

"Free Comic Book Day is one of the biggest sale days of the year for us and our stores," Wes Smith with A-1 Comics said. "This is a great, budget-friendly event for people of all ages."

