SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is returning to his Sacramento alma mater give the deliver the Spanish-language response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

While Becerra is notable name in the school's history, C.K McClatchy High School has had more than their share of famous alumni impacting the worlds of politics, arts, and sports.

Arts

Deftone's Chino Moreno, vocalist for the band Deftones.

Chino Moreno, vocalist for the band Deftones. Abe Cunningham, drummer of the band Deftones.

Joan Didion, author of "The Year of Magical Thinking" and acclaimed writer, journalist, essayist, and screenwriter.

Politics

Xavier Becerra, current Attorney General of California, former United States Congressman representing Los Angeles.

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, has served as the 28th Chief Justice of California since 2010 and is the first Asian-American to lead the California Supreme Court.

Robert Matsui, former congressman who represented Sacramento from 1975 until his death in 2005.

Anthony Kennedy, former Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Sports

- Larry Bowa, famed Philadelphia Phillies baseball player, winner of two Golden Gloves, former third base coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and currently the senior adviser to the General Manager of the Phillies.

- Nick Johnson, played first base with the Washington Nationals, the New York Yankees and Montreal Expos.

- Steve Holm, former catcher for the San Francisco Giants; and currently serves as an associate head coach for Sacramento State University.

