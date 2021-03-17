Alcoholic Beverage Control agents enforcing alcohol laws on St. Patrick's Day

ABC agents will be out to make sure people are safely and responsibly celebrating the holiday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents will be out enforcing alcohol laws on St. Patrick's Day to ensure public safety.

The agents will be out to make sure St. Patrick's Day celebrations are safe and people are being responsible. The ABC said in a press release that on the holiday last year, seven people were killed and over 100 people were injured in DUI crashes in California.

ABC agents will also be monitoring businesses and making sure they are still following the California public health orders. With many counties entering the red tier, including Sacramento, businesses can start allowing a limited number of people indoors and breweries and wineries can now operate without offering food options.

ABC agents will be out enforcing alcoholic beverage laws on March 17th to help make St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as safe as possible. If you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, remember to do so responsibly by having a plan to get home safely. https://t.co/MURVyDBR5i pic.twitter.com/b5OIwiawDd — CaliforniaABC (@CA_ABC) March 13, 2021

"Agents will be working in collaboration with local law enforcement, licensed establishments, and community stakeholders to help make the holiday as safe as possible," the ABC said in the press release.

During the pandemic, the ABC has also made over 233,000 visits to establishments to make sure they are following the state's COVID-19 protocols and to enhance public safety along with the state's COVID-19 task force.

The ABC is also asking people out celebrating St. Patrick's Day to "remember to do so responsibly by having a plan to get home safely."

A scavenger hunt in Old Sacramento, a shindig at Cast Iron Trading Co. in Stockton, and Emerald Isle Paddle in Lake Natoma are great ways to celebrate.