Welcome Lora Painter to ABC10 evening news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lora Painter joins Chris Thomas and Monica Woods to anchor ABC10 evening news at 5, 6 & 11 p.m.

Painter is an award-winning anchor who joins ABC10 from WWMT News Channel 3 in Michigan. She's been recognized with awards including “Best Anchor” in both 2017 and 2019 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

"I'm extremely excited and honored to return to my home state alongside such an experienced, talented and welcoming team," Painter said "ABC10's dedication to our viewers in presenting facts, seeking out multiple viewpoints, and approaching stories with insight and compassion is clearly evident in everyone I've met in our newsroom."

Painter was born in the Philippines and grew up in California. She received her bachelor's degree from California State University San Marcos and master's degree from New York University.

"I grew up in a pretty typical California family that's multicultural with military and working-class roots," Painter said. "That background drives my desire for telling stories that matter to all people, of all socio-economic groups, including people who may feel their voices aren't being heard."

“We’re thrilled Lora has joined our ABC10 weeknight news team,” ABC10’s Director of Content Jill Manuel said in a statement. “Her impressive focus and award-winning approach to exemplary news coverage is perfectly aligned with our commitment to excellence in all that we do.”

