ABC10 helps viewer secure EDD payment with the help of ID.me CEO

“All this weight lifted from my shoulders, from my mind, being able to breathe, I have slept so good in the last few days,” Vanessa Phillips said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There have been very few happy endings to EDD stories since the coronavirus pandemic began, but ABC10 recently learned about the good fortune of someone whose story we covered.

Vanessa Phillips’ car was repossessed in mid-January after falling behind on payments and then having her EDD account frozen. She said after her story aired, a representative with ID.me reached out to her.

“The CEO had actually seen the news piece and they wanted to reach out and see what they could do,” Phillips said.

Phillips explained her story to the representative, how she had done everything she was supposed to, even spending days and countless hours to verify her ID, but that she was still waiting on her payment.

The representative got to work and a few days later, Vanessa received a message from EDD.

“Stating that the funds had been released, ” Phillips said. “All this weight lifted from my shoulders, from my mind, being able to breathe. I have slept so good in the last few days.”

Sleep is something that had become increasingly difficult for Phillips as she struggled to figure out how she’d make ends meet and pay her February rent. She admits it wasn’t easy, even embarrassing to share her story, but now she feels empowered.

“For not only myself but for others. Being able to raise their voice and for ABC10 to raise our voice, collectively,” she said.

The resolution has given her even more than money in the bank.

“There’s hope,” Phillips said. “That’s what this has given me and I’m so grateful.”

Phillips said it’s even given her the audacity to dream of what comes after the pandemic.

“I’m hopeful someone out there will see me and offer me a remote job I can do. And then when we’re able to go into offices again, that I’ll be able to join, you know, teams,” said Phillips.

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10