ABC10 launches Morning News in new studio, welcomes new anchor

ABC10 will start broadcasting from its new studio on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wake up with ABC10 Morning News in its brand new studio starting Monday, July 25.

The morning shows will include Walt Gray; Brea Love, who is currently on maternity leave; and Concetta Callahan. Also joining them are Meteorologist Rob Carlmark, Traffic Anchor Jordan Tolbert, seven-time Emmy Award Winning Reporter Mark S. Allen, Monica Coleman and Devin Trubey.

Walt Gray said people can expect a fast-paced newscast with as much information in the shortest amount of time.

"I want to send people out their door into a fresh, new morning not feeling beaten down. Informed, not depressed. That’s my goal," Gray said.

Viewers can also expect to see the smiling face of ABC10's newest anchor Concetta Callahan. Callahan joins ABC10 most recently from KDBC in El Paso, Texas.

"I can’t wait to go from the anchor desk out into the field and really get to know the community. We tell the best stories when we know our audience and who we are talking to," Callahan said.

Callahan said she is looking forward to sharing human-interest stories including helping solve a problem for a viewer when they feel like they have nowhere else to turn.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Tune in for your local weather forecast with Meteorologist Rob Carlmark that goes beyond the numbers to tell you what you need to start your day.

"We will have weather and traffic every 10 minutes. We understand mornings are busy so we won’t make you wait long to get what you need for the day," Carlmark said.

Jordan Tolbert joins ABC10 as its newest Morning Traffic Anchor and Reporter.

"People keep saying you came at the best time because this really is a high-quality studio. There's going to be a lot of high-quality people here and I'm just really excited," Tolbert said.

Devin Trubey is also new to ABC10 as an anchor and reporter.

"I love it, it's so bright in here. I think that was my initial reaction. Second thought was it's kind of like Christmas in July because that's when we're showing all of you so it's a nice little surprise," Trubey said.

Mark S. Allen said there's rarely a day he doesn't see something positive in the world and that's what he likes to bring to the morning shows.

"I love celebrating heroes of all shapes and sizes, all cultures. Those are the people and places that are on the Mark," Allen said.

FOLLOW MARK S. ALLEN:

Monica Coleman said she is looking forward to interviewing more live guests and experts in the studio.

ABC10 will start broadcasting from its new studio on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m.

Watch more on ABC10