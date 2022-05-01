ABC10 wins 5 Edward R. Murrow Awards; receives 27 Emmy nominations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 received 27 nominations in the English contest for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 51st Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards and Gala.
"I am proud of the gifted journalists at ABC10 and their commitment and passion for sharing impactful stories that hold the powerful accountable and shed light on important issues that impact our community," Risa Omega, President and General Manager of ABC10, said.
ABC10 also won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards. ABC10 was recognized in the following categories:
- Continuing Coverage for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: Crime and Politics"
- Excellence in Writing for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: The French Laundry Connection"
- Investigative Reporting for "FIRE - POWER - MONEY: The French Laundry Connection"
- News Series for FIRE - POWER - MONEY reporting project
- Feature Reporting for "Women in Firefighting"
“The news team at ABC10 works hard every day to produce quality journalism that serves the greater Sacramento community," Jill Manuel, Director of Content at ABC10, said. "These awards and nominations confirm what I already know—the best storytellers in Northern California work at ABC10.”
Below is the full list of all of ABC10's 2022 Nominations. You can find the complete list of all Northern California nominees HERE.
- Special Achievement Award for Overall Excellence/News Excellence
- Risa Omega - President & General Manager
- Jill Manuel - Director of Content
- News Content in Breaking/Spot News - Multiple Reports
- “The Caldor Fire: The race to save Tahoe”
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Johnathon Bartell, Brandon Rittiman - Reporters
- Tyler Horst, Rory Ward - Photojournalists
- Continuing Coverage
- "Tracking the Caldor Fire"
- Luke Cleary - Reporter
- Andrea Esquetini - Photographer
- Investigative - Single Report
- “Secrets of the Camp Fire”
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Brandon Rittiman - Director
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Courtney Horst - Photojournalist/Editor
- Investigative - Multiple Reports
- “Fire-Power-Money: How Gov. Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E”
- Gonzalo Magana - Executive Producer
- Mike Bunnell - Digital Producer
- Sabrina Sanchez - Social Producer
- Michael Duffy - Field Producer
- Brandon Rittiman - Director
- Tyler Horst, Victor Nieto, Rory Ward - Photojournalists
- News Feature - Light Feature (Single Report)
- “California's Only Riverboat Mailman”
- Johnathon Bartell, Reporter; Victor Nieto, Photojournalist
- News Feature - Serious Feature (Multiple Reports)
- “Journey to the U.S. | Stories from Afghan refugees”
- Andie Judson - Reporter
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Arts/Entertainment - News or Short Form Content
- “Ordinary Sacramento”
- Tyler Horst - Reporter/Cinematographer/Editor
- Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News or Short Form Content
- “Fighting flames & stereotypes | Being a woman in the mostly male world of firefighting”
- Andie Judson - Producer
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Education/Schools - News or Short Form Content
- “California's only off-grid school”
- Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Environment/Science - News or Short Form Content
- “After the Burn: California's Oldest State Park”
- Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
- Victor Nieto - Photojournalist
- Health/Medical - News or Short Form Content
- “Beware of Pop-Up COVID-19 Test Sites”
- Van Tieu - Reporter
- Historical/Cultural - News or Short Form Content
- “Behind Barbed Wire”
- Christopher Thomas, Reporter
- “The Hoopa Tribe's Boat Dance”
- Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
- Tyler Horst - Photojournalist
- “Behind Barbed Wire”
- Human Interest - News or Short Form Content
- “Beloved Vacaville custodian keeps elementary school COVID safe”
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Public Affairs Program - News or Short Form Content
- “Camp Fire Victims in Limbo"
- Michael Duffy - Reporter
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- “Homeless crisis and who is responsible”
- Ananda Rochita - Producer
- “Camp Fire Victims in Limbo"
- Sports Story - Short or Long Form Content
- “Kid Bull Rider keeping Hispanic Legacy Alive”
- Johnathon Bartell - Reporter
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist
- Talent - Anchor - Weather
- “Meteorologist Carley Gomez in-depth weather: live and explainers”
- Carley Gomez - Meteorologist
- Talent - Reporter - Specialty Assignment
- “If the state government took deadly crimes as seriously as Brandon Rittiman does, this entry wouldn't exist”
- Brandon Rittiman - Investigative Reporter
- Talent - Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
- “California Reopening Backroads”
- Johnathon Bartell - Program Host
- Live News Producer
- “Live Producing Late-Night News”
- Rachel Jacobs - Producer
- Writer - News
- “Fire-Power-Money: The French Laundry Connection”
- Brandon Rittiman - Writer
- Writer - Content
- Andie Judson
- John Bartell for “California Road Trip County by County Bartell's Backroads”
- Editor - News
- “Fire Power Money: The PG&E Police”
- Tyler Horst - Editor
- Photographer - Content
- “Rory Ward Photographer Composite”
- Rory Ward - Photojournalist