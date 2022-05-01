ABC10 wins 5 Edward R. Murrow Awards; receives 27 Emmy nominations

ABC10 has won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 received 27 nominations in the English contest for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 51st Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards and Gala.

"I am proud of the gifted journalists at ABC10 and their commitment and passion for sharing impactful stories that hold the powerful accountable and shed light on important issues that impact our community," Risa Omega, President and General Manager of ABC10, said.

ABC10 also won five of 15 Edward R. Murrow Region 2 Awards. ABC10 was recognized in the following categories:

“The news team at ABC10 works hard every day to produce quality journalism that serves the greater Sacramento community," Jill Manuel, Director of Content at ABC10, said. "These awards and nominations confirm what I already know—the best storytellers in Northern California work at ABC10.”

