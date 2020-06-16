Activists call on Sacramento City USD to end contract with police department

Parents are ordering the district to invest in counselors to help students who need it instead of spending the money on having cops on campus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of Sacramento City Unified School District parents, students, teachers, and community organizations are demanding the district ends its contract with the Sacramento Police Department and instead create an alternative safety plan.

The new plan would allow schools to decide how to use the money spent on the district’s contract with Sacramento Police.

The district says they don’t have police officers stationed at campuses. Officials say a Sacramento Police sergeant and three resource officers monitor campuses and that they are trained to respond to school incidents.

Sac City USD is no stranger to this problem. In 2019, it cut the number of school resource officers by more than half.

District officials say the current contract with Sacramento Police ends June 30. The district’s budget will be discussed on Thursday, but it’s contract with police is not on the agenda.

That contract costs the district $900,000 and allows Sacramento Police to provide security for large events like football games.

