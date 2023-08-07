Advocates for incarcerated people rally against $654M Sacramento Main Jail expansion

'Decarcerate Sacramento' nonprofit representative Liz Blum said more than 20 fellow organizations told the Board of Supervisors to cancel a jail expansion contact.

SACRAMENTO, California — Incarcerated peoples' advocates are calling for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to pull out of contracts related to the Main Jail expansion as recently-released documents show the proposed cost balloon by more than $200 million.

Supervisors plan to vote Tuesday on an updated $654 million Intake and Health Services Facility.

This comes after a lawsuit settlement known as the Mays Consent Decree called for county officials to improve jail conditions in 2020.

Weeks before the updated cost was revealed, the County Grand Jury reported jail conditions have not improved much in the three years since the Mays Consent Decree was approved.

Representative of the nonprofit Decarcerate Sacramento Liz Blum helps run a hotline for incarcerated people to call volunteers and talk about the problems they're dealing with.

She said county officials need to prioritize jail depopulation and other recidivism efforts rather than more building and jail staff.

"The most effective and fastest way to address short staff in the jail is to reduce the jail population," Blum told ABC10. "They don't consider at all investments in prevention and investments we're seeing in places across the country that are really effective."

Signed by more than 20 other local organizations, Blum sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors urging them not to move forward with their current jail expansion contracts.

Justice2Jobs co-founder Lynn Berkley-Baskin sent a similar letter to supervisors Monday—saying that a $925 million debt cap is twice as high as the previous estimates.

She told ABC10 that infrastructure improvements and increase accessibility for incarcerated people with disabilities won't do anything to change the culture of the prison.

"Their (the county) culture is about harming people," Berkley-Baskin said. "They believe treating people poorly and punishing them will actually make them better, but it won't/ It will exacerbate the trauma and release them in an even worse condition."

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Chair Rich Desmond did not respond to request for comment.

