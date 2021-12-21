x
Sacramento

Affordable housing lottery will open Jan. 3, 2022, geared toward LGBTQ seniors in Sacramento

Eligible seniors can apply for a spot at the newly-constructed Lavender Courtyard in Midtown Sacramento starting Jan 3 at 10 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of construction in the historic Lavender District of Midtown Sacramento, applications to be on a lottery waitlist at the Lavender Courtyard will open on Jan. 3, 2022.

The 53 unit affordable housing project is designed with LGBTQ seniors in mind.

Only online applications will be accepted for the lottery.

Through Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m., eligible seniors 62 and older can enter a lottery for a unit run by the Sacramento-based organization, Mutual Housing.

Once the lottery is complete on Jan. 24, selected applicants will receive an email notification within 15 days of the lottery inviting them to fill out another application.

Applicants will then have 10 days to complete all the requested forms and submit the required documents.

More information about specific requirements can be found on the Lavender Courtyard website.

