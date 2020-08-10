19-year-old wounded in Arden market shooting dies, family confirms

Omar Ansary, a relative of the 19-year-old victim, told ABC10 that Mobin Andishmand was taken off life support and passed away Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly shooting from Saturday has now claimed the life of another man, after a critically injured teenager passed away from his injuries.

19-year-old Mobin Andishmand was left in critical condition after the deadly shooting on Saturday at the East Market & Restaurant, in Arden-Arcade. Omar Ansary, a relative of the victim, confirmed that Andishmand was taken off life support and later passed away on Wednesday night.

Andishmand was one of three victims in the shooting. Shujauddin Omar Kheil, a 27-year-old father of two, was also identified as another victim who died after the shooting.

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said the third victim, a 30-year-old man, is expected to be OK.

The suspect, who took his own life, in the shooting on Saturday afternoon was identified as 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Hassib walked into the market on Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m. and opened fire, shooting three customers before turning the gun on himself.

The market specializes in Aghan food. The Sheriff's Office said they don't believe the shooting is a hate crime because the shooter is of Afghan descent.

There is no word yet on the possible motive in this case just yet.