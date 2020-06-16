Sacramento African American museum volunteers giving out art bags, food | Everyday Heroes

The museum is currently closed because of the pandemic, but every 1st and 3rd Friday, McDaniels and SOJO Museum volunteers give out 300+ bags of art supplies.

This week we want to introduce you to Shonna McDaniels, the founder of the Sojourner Truth African American Museum, or SOJO Museum for short. With help from volunteers she is keeping the spirit African-American Art alive by giving out free art supplies and food.

The museum is currently closed because of the pandemic, but every first and third Friday of the month, McDaniels and SOJO Museum volunteers fill up more than 300 bags of art supplies then, distribute those bags the community along with a hot meal.

"We found a new platform to continue to bring arts to our beloved community," McDaniels said. That platform is called Virtual Art in a bag program. Each month different artist teaches different lessons over video chat. "We have a variety of different activities. We even have a DJ."

The museum is named after Sojourner Truth who, although born a slave, worked tirelessly for civil and economic advancement of oppressed people.

The museum gives homage to Sojourner Truth by promoting projects that highlight the principles for which she stood.

"I always ask the question, 'What the world would be without the arts," says McDaniels

McDaniels, a visual artist and community activist, envisioned an institution to preserve Black history and celebrate the accomplishments of African American people and their legacy. The SOJO museum offer resources to document, preserve and educate the public on the history, life and culture of African Americans.

