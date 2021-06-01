Aftershock Festival adds original Misfits lineup to 2021 event

The punk rock legends move in after My Chemical Romance, Saturday's previous headliner, pulled out.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aftershock has replaced a reuniting punk band with punk legends.

The original Misfits lineup — which features Danzig, Only, and Doyle — will fill the void left by My Chemical Romance.

On Friday, April 16, Aftershock announced on social media that My Chemical Romance will not headline the 2021 festival. The band is postponing its reunion tour, which includes festival dates at Aftershock, until 2022.

The Misfits reunited its original lineup after 33 years apart in September 2016 at a music festival in Chicago. The band joins Metallica, Rancid, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Mastodon, Pennywise, Anthrax, Gojira, Live, Seether, Volbeat, and many more.

This year's event takes place on Oct. 7 - 10, 2021. The fourth night, Thursday, Oct. 7, is free only to ticket purchasers who deferred their 2020 tickets to 2021. Headlining the first night of the festival is Limp Bizkit. The festival also features Metallica performing two sets on two different nights.

Weekend and single day passes are sold out. If you originally bought Saturday passes in the hopes of seeing My Chemical Romance, you can request a refund here. Refunds will be processed after June 1, 2021.

