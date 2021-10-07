Aftershock brings $30M in revenue to businesses and apparent efforts to relocate homeless

"I just wish the city would pay as much attention to cleaning the city streets as they do when some event is going on."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thursday is the first night of the sold out, four-day rock music festival, Aftershock, in Sacramento's Discovery Park featuring huge acts like Metallica, Misfits and Cypress Hill.

The event has brought thousands from around the world and, with them, comes their money. Aftershock is expected to bring in a whopping $30 million for Sacramento's economy.

"I'm a really big Metallica fan," said Alex Chavez. "My dad actually played it for me growing up."

Chavez and his friends came from Huntington Beach in Southern California to see their favorite musicians rock. And they're not alone, the festival is expected to bring an estimated 25,000 people Thursday and 40,000 attending Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"We're a local food truck," said Nash & Proper's David Jackson. "We just go out there, set up and sling chicken all day."

Nash & Proper, a Sacramento-based and beloved food truck, is one of the festival's 50 food vendors.

"We're expecting to go through at least, I'd say, 40 pounds of chicken each day... easy," Jackson said.

It's a welcome boost for businesses after the pandemic, especially hotels. Visit Sacramento said Aftershock is the biggest hotel room night generator of any special event, sporting event or convention here.

"We've been getting sold out almost a year in advance," said SureStay Front Desk Manager Nichole Westmoreland.

For SureStay in North Sacramento, the festival also meant that the city took action on people living on the streets nearby.

"It's a little bit of a challenge; there's a lot of people in a situation where they're homeless," said Westmoreland. "They do park along the street. They're not necessarily troubled, but it does bring a lot of negative reviews and responses towards the hotel and I'm sure the other businesses in the area."

It's something Westmoreland has said they've repeatedly asked the city for help with.

"I mean, we call twice a week seeing if they can come or do some type of parking enforcement or relocation, and it just never seems to get through," Westmoreland said.

But with Aftershock, all that changed.

"I just wish the city would pay as much attention to cleaning the city streets as they do when some event is going on," said Westmoreland.

ABC10 reached out to the city for more information, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

Sacramento Homeless Union President Crystal Sanchez responded with the following statement:

"No one should be left to be living on the streets without any resources. It is really sad but the city of Sacramento continues to displace people without resources. The city continues to remove people for these big events out of sight out of mind. The problem is homelessness will never be out of sight and out of mind and until real-time housing is available for these people. The city continues to violate Martin versus Boise due to the lack of resources available. They are spending $100 million to fund the shelter industrial complex. This is not housing and it is not permanent. We have had the opportunity to get thousands of people off the streets by commandering (sic) the hotels as Gavin Newsom stated in March of 2020. They are 100% covered under the Biden administration. The city of Sacramento has no excuse and in the meantime this entire community is suffering the effects of homelessness from the people on the streets to the neighborhoods and businesses where people are forced to live in front of. The Sacramento homeless Union is invested in aiding those who are on the street get into the resources the problem is there is no resources for us to get them into."

