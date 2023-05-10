Aftershock day 1 wraps up, leads to anticipated busy weekend for Sacramento

The annual concert is a chance for folks to see the capitol city like they haven’t before while bringing in business, money and tourists.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first day of the Aftershock Festival wrapped up Thursday, setting the pace for over 100 artists to rock out in Sacramento.

Organizers are expecting more than 160,000 music fans to attend from all across the world, bringing in millions of dollars to the region.

Fans made sure they were at the show however they could be this year, especially with Guns N' Roses being one of the main headliners this weekend.

One attendee admits skipping out on school and work just to make sure their weekend was uninterrupted.

“I was supposed to go see Avenged Sevenfold in high school and it fell through cause I got a C in math and it got canceled. A big bummer,” said Daniel from Alaska.

Be prepared for traffic if you’re heading out this weekend.

The Sacramento Police Department says to anticipate delays near Richards Boulevard on I-5 and Garden Highway. They estimate that 30,000-40,000 people will be in and out of the Discovery Park area each day. They say to check your favorite maps app before you drive and if attending the event, be patient and leave early.

