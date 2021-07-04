Aggie Square project moves forward following Sacramento City Council vote

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May celebrated the Sacramento City Council's decision saying that Aggie Square would bring innovation to the region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to move forward with Aggie Square's creation in the Oak Park and Tahoe Parks areas.

Aggie Square is scheduled to break ground in 2021. The project could bring up to 10,000 jobs between the construction and the economic growth resulting from the UC Davis expansion, according to city officials.

Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem filed a motion, which failed, that would have delayed the vote and would give neighborhood associations, including Tahoe Park, Oak Park, and Elmhurst, a week to go over the project.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg was against delaying the vote while asking why the city would say no to an organization investing billions of dollars into Sacramento.

"If we are going to say no, because it's not perfect, even though it's not just good but great," Steinberg said. "Then where are we as a city without the ability to create significant major new job opportunities."

The UC Davis expansion is modeled off the Tech Square in Atlanta. According to UC Davis Chancellor Gary May, Tech Square has a high density of startups, corporate innovation centers, academic research labs and students.

May released a statement celebrating the Sacramento City Council's decision to move forward with the project.

"This is a milestone for Aggie Square that will bring real innovation to our region, through jobs, workforce development, housing, industry, and new opportunities for students, faculty and staff," May said.

Barry Broome, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council President and CEO, also applauded the decision to move forward with Aggie Square.

"This is a big step forward toward inclusive economic development and this project will be the largest research park our region has ever seen, creating 15,600 total jobs and $2.6 billion in economic impacts to the six-county region."

Sacramento Investment Without Displacement (SIWD), a community activist group, sued the UC Board of Regents over its Aggie Square project. They have since withdrawn the lawsuit, according to Steinberg.

