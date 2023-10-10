x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Man dies after crash near Folsom Lake

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on Green Valley Road east of Sophia Parkway.

More Videos

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man who died in an overnight crash near Folsom Lake has been identified, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on Green Valley Road east of Sophia Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a car off the road with major damage. The driver was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he died. CHP said the driver was identified as 23-year-old Ahmad Noori.

The crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Man shot to death in Rancho Cordova | Homicide Investigation

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out