Man dies after crash near Folsom Lake

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man who died in an overnight crash near Folsom Lake has been identified, according to California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on Green Valley Road east of Sophia Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a car off the road with major damage. The driver was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he died. CHP said the driver was identified as 23-year-old Ahmad Noori.
The crash is under investigation.
