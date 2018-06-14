If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

An aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Mather Airport Thursday afternoon after a reported fire.

Two pilots were on board at the time, but were not injured. According to Laurie Slothower,

Communication and Media Officer for Sacramento County Department of Airports, the jet crashed around 11:40 a.m. on runway 22L. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

#MetroFire is o/s at #MatherAirport #MHR) w/ @SacCountyCA Division of Airports Fire Department due to an emergency landing of an aircraft with fire which is now extinguished. 2 pilots were on board and uninjured. Fire units will remain o/s for an extended duration. pic.twitter.com/zYv5MwcBmw — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 14, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The runway at Mather is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day. There is unknown damage to the runway.

Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KXTV