'Al Fresco' dining program here to stay for Sacramento

A program that sparked necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a permanent staple in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a permanent “Al Fresco” dining program for the city.

"This program applies the best practices learned during the pandemic to a permanent program," Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said in a tweet. "I’m proud of the work our City team has put into this incredible program to support our local businesses!"

According to a city of Sacramento City Council Report, local restaurant owners can visit the Al Fresco Dining Program webpage starting July 1, 2022 to select a patio layout, customize their patio design and submit an Initial Interest Form. Once the business talks with the City to finalize their application and gets it approved, they will be issued a revocable permit.

From the report, business owners will have their choice of three patio options:

Tier One Patio: Two tables and up to 8 chairs

Tier Two Patio: Enclosed patio on sidewalk and/or parkway

Tier Three Patio: Enclosed patio in parking space

Read the full city council report here.