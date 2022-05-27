Sacramento County Parks prohibiting alcohol along the American River this Memorial Day Weekend

Sacramento County park officials will not allow possession of any alcohol for visitors in or along the shores of its regional parks beginning Saturday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks has prohibited the possession of alcohol in and along the waters of the Sacramento County Regional Parks May 28 through May 30.

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off Sacramento County park officials are cautious of the increase in alcohol consumption as people come to the parks to celebrate the holiday because mixing alcohol with river activities can be dangerous

The prohibition includes all alcoholic beverages both open and closed. Failure to comply with the rules could result in confiscation and a possible citation.

In 2014, a law was passed by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors gave regional park directors the authority to prohibit alcohol consumption on holidays with high frequencies of visitors including Memorial Day, Labor Day and Fourth of July weekends.

“This has been a longstanding ordinance,” Brenda Bongioro, Public Information Officer for Sacramento County told ABC10. “Which the Director designates based on his or her reasonable belief that alcohol consumption on the river will result in significant issues of public safety.”

More information on park rules and regulations during the holiday weekend can be found on the Sacramento County Parks website.

