Two men indicted for conspiring to attack Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, FBI says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men were indicted in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation called a conspiracy to attack Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

On Thursday, authorities announced that Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were indicted for conspiring to attack Democratic Headquarters with "incendiary devices."

Authorities said Copeland was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday. Rogers was arrested in January on state illegal firearm charges after sheriff’s deputies and federal agents said they found weapons and explosives at his home and auto repair shop.

"The FBI's highest priority has remained preventing terrorist attacks before they occur, including homegrown plots from domestic violent extremists. As described in the indictment, Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland planned an attack using incendiary devices. The FBI and the Napa county Sheriff's Office worked hand-in-hand to uncover this conspiracy and to prevent any loss of life," the FBI said in a statement.

