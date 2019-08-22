SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer made an appearance in court Thursday, although it was brief.

A continuance was issued for the trial of the Golden State Killer. Defense attorney Diane Howard said the reason for the continuance is because of the large quantity of evidence.DeAngelo did not speak in court.

Investigators used DNA to connect DeAngelo to 13 murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and 80s. According to Sacramento County Governmental Relations and Legislative Officer Natasha Drane, the trial is estimated to cost more than $20 million.

The first East Area Rapist attack was reported in June 1976. DeAngelo's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2020.

