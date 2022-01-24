Amazon Fresh grocery store confirmed for the Sacramento area

The Amazon-designed grocery store also makes use of "Just Walk Out" technology which allows customers to skip the checkout lines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An innovative grocery store designed by Amazon is heading to the Sacramento area but exactly where it'll be is still something of a mystery.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the news with ABC10 on Monday but details are scarce. The grocery store is called Amazon Fresh and is already serving many areas in Southern California like Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine and more.

The store carries everything you'd expect to find at a typical grocery store but with Amazon prices and some prepared foods that are made fresh daily.

One of the other hyped features is referred to as "Just Walk Out" technology, which lets people skip the checkout line. According to Amazon, this is done with Amazon Dash Cart, which lets you order ahead in the Amazon app. You can sign in with a QR code, place bags in the cart, shop and then leave through the Dash Cart lane when finished. Amazon says computer algorithms and sensor fusion identify what's put inside the cart.

However, when it comes to where in the Sacramento area this store will go and when it'll open its doors, that part is still to be determined.

