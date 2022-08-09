New Amazon tech will let you pay with your palm at Sacramento Whole Foods

No card, no checks, no problem? The new technology from Amazon will let you pay with your palm at the Sacramento Whole Foods store.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will be among a new wave of California cities that will let people pay with their palm at Whole Foods.

The technology from Amazon is called "Amazon One," a palm recognition and payment service. It was initially launch in Seattle, Austin and certain stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Sacramento's Whole Foods will be getting the technology in the coming weeks. Other stores in Malibu, Montana Avenue and Santa Monica in Los Angeles launched the technology Tuesday.

Customers will have to enroll their palm with the Amazon One service and link their credit or debit card - a process Amazon said takes less than a minute.

To use the service when it comes around, just hover your palm over the Amazon One device.

