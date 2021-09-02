Boys take quick drive in Sacramento ambulance before jumping out, abandoning it, officials say

Sacramento Fire Department said the boys hopped into the ambulance, put it into gear, and hopped out after it started rolling away.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Fire Department said two boys took a quick drive in an ambulance before hopping out and abandoning it on Monday evening.

Police say the ambulance was driven a short distance and was ultimately left behind in the area of Plaza Avenue and Beaumont Street. The alleged joyride happened while the ambulance was on scene in the area for medical aid.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the two boys, only described as juveniles, hopped into the ambulance, put it in gear, and hopped out after it started rolling away.

The ambulance came to a stop after a good Samaritan ran up and stopped it.

Fire officials say there was no damage to the ambulance, no one hurt, nothing hit, and no delay in patient care due to the incident.

