American River current is 4-times faster than usual | Water Safety

On Saturday, in Sacramento County alone, Metropolitan Fire crews conducted 14 water rescues, one of which ended in a drowning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a deadly and dangerous weekend on Sacramento’s rivers.

On the American River alone Saturday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District boat rescue team was called to 14 water rescues, one of which ended in a drowning. A 20-year-old woman was airlifted a mile away from where she was initially swimming. She later died from her injuries.

Zachary Corbo, with the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) said the American River’s current is four-times faster than it has been all season.

Due to the increased risks, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire is staffing up a second helicopter to assist with patrol and reminding people to practice water safety.

“Wear your life jacket. Make sure that if you’re going to be in this river, that you’re prepared to swim in dynamic water,” said Captain Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for the fire district.

“This river is now moving very quickly, 4,500 cubic feet per second. That means it’s moving faster than it was even a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

On top of that, there are the usual risks. There are steep drop-offs along the American River.

“If you walk out 20 feet, you might have a 10-foot drop,” Wilbourn said.

He also pointed to debris that can’t be seen underwater, such as vegetation, trees and rocks. Many times, people are in pool toy floats that are not meant for river rafting.

“There are snags and things that you can get wrapped up in below and potentially get trapped by that current that’s pushing against you,” Wilbourn said.

Bi-directional currents complicate things further.

“You can have a current on top and then a separate current potentially that could even be stronger and pull you in a different direction,” Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn said all of these hazards can catch people off guard and that’s usually when disaster strikes.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children. Wilbourn said it is imperative children wear life vests and adults should too. Children under the age of 13 are required by law to wear a coast-guard approved life vest in the city’s and county’s waterways.

For a list of where to pick up free life preserver loaners, see the flyer below.

