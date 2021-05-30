Person hospitalized after being pulled from American River by community members

Sacramento Fire Department said the person was under water for several minutes before community members pulled him from the river.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department said one person went to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the American River on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the American River and North 7th Street after a person was underwater for several minutes, fire officials said. The person was ultimately pulled from the river by community members and given CPR until firefighters arrived.

Officials said the person had no life vest and fell into the water while on a "pool floaty."

The person was taken to the hospital, and the fire department offered thanks to the people who started CPR.

Firefighters ask that people wear life vests whenever they are near the region's rivers to prevent drownings.

Incident info: Just after 6pm, Sac Fire responded to the American River and North 7th Street where a male who had been under water for several minutes was removed by community members & #CPR initiated. Firefighters continued life saving efforts & the patient was transported. pic.twitter.com/TgENceer4a — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2021