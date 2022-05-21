One person in critical condition after being removed from the American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after being removed from the American River Saturday.
According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the person was removed by rescue boats with the assistance of law enforcement just after 6:30 p.m.
The person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
"As a reminder to our community, wear a life jacket and please be safe on the river!" said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District in a tweet.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10