x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

One person in critical condition after being removed from the American River

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the person was taken out of the American River with help from law enforcement. The person is in critical condition.
Credit: ABC10
1 victim was located in the American river and removed by rescue boats with the assistance of Sacramento police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in the hospital after being removed from the American River Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the person was removed by rescue boats with the assistance of law enforcement just after 6:30 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

"As a reminder to our community, wear a life jacket and please be safe on the river!" said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District in a tweet.

Related Articles

Watch: TikTok video: Suspected drunk driver caught slamming into parked cars in Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Woman goes into labor in elevator as security guard pushes her to safety | Top 10