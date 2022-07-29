Family, friends, and even strangers rally to support employees who lost their jobs after the Ampine Mill fire

"I've got children. I've got bills to pay. Whatever we can do to help each other, we'll do," said Tony Garcia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — People in Amador County are coming together to support the workers who lost their jobs to a devastating lumber mill fire earlier this week.

This Friday, employees reflected on what it means to them to lose such a big part of their lives.

"22 years. Half of my life. I'm 45. It's meant everything for me," said Tony Garcia, who has been an employee at Ampine for most of his life.

In a matter of hours, Garcia watched as the Ampine Mill in the community of Martell burned down before his eyes this Monday.

The father and more than 140 other employees are trying to cope without a job, and who they knew as family.

"A lot of them are kinda scared. They got bills and some people are you know about to have a baby, or sign on a house and it's really uncertain right now," said Andrea Wiegand who is a former employee whose father worked at Ampine.

She and her friends rallied at the company entrance Friday morning to support employees before a meeting.

"It's been rough. It's wonderful to see everybody out and supporting everyone. Everyone needs it. It's tough. It's tough for a lot of guys," said Garcia.

In a statement from Timber Products, the company says:

"We are working closely with our employees during this indefinite closure to minimize the impacts to employees, including providing opportunities for employment at other Timber Products manufacturing facilities, working with local employment agencies, and providing connections to other local employers."

"That's 130 - 140 jobs now in our community. Where there's no place like this in our community that can take all of these employees with that skill set," said Wiegand.

Supports want the takeaway to be that they want to rebuild, that they are supporting workers and their families and they are staying Ampine Strong.

And as they patiently wait to hear what'll happen next, Garcia has faith that his family of coworkers will band together.

"I've got children. I've got bills to pay. Whatever we can do to help each other, we'll do. That's, that's the way this group of people has always been. And I don't assume it'll be any different," said Garcia.

Supports say they are working to connect the employees to resources and help to make sure no one is left out.

Anyone who needs help should reach out to the union.