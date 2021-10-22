Amtrak's Capitol Corridor expect delays through Saturday

The delays could last longer if the incoming Northern California storms significantly impact commutes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Commuters who use the Capitol Corridor line should expect delays through Saturday, and if weather is especially bad, maybe even through Monday.

In a press release, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor Rob Padgette noted the delays are because of issues experienced on Thursday.

"Anything that could have gone wrong did," Padgette said in the release.

The issues started with a small power pole fire in Davis. Padgette said the fire impacted a pole that provides power to the signal house west of the Davis Station. The power pole will need to be replaced, and because of the fire, trains operated slower.

Union Pacific is working on repairs to the pole. Until then, trains will continue operating at reduced speeds through the affected area — up to 60 minutes in delays through Saturday.

Padgette noted several other issues throughout the day, including a raised bridge and a brush fire.

"All in all, our on-time performance was about as bad as it gets," Padgette said in the release. "We want you to be advised that a significant storm is expected Sunday through Monday that will bring two to four inches of rain. If flash floods occur, there may be some additional delays to trains or buses, but we hope to keep these to a minimum."

🌧️ Rain is moving through interior #NorCal. Watch for ponding of water on the roads, and slow down and allow extra commuting time this morning! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KqZE49I8Ov — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 22, 2021

