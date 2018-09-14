If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab, hosted a forensic evidence training day.

They focused on alternative light source techniques in gathering and collecting evidence. The techniques are used to find human bodily fluids left behind by suspects.

The focus was on alternative light source techniques in gathering and collecting evidence.

ABC10

So far in 2018, the sheriff’s department has responded to more than 2000 calls involving collecting forensic evidence.

ABC10’s Ananda Rochita will have more on this story on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV