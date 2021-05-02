Sacramento County appoints Ann Edwards as CEO

Ann Edwards was the acting Sacramento County Executive before she was appointed unanimously as the new CEO.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County unanimously voted on Tuesday to appoint the current acting County Executive as the new CEO.

Ann Edwards thanked the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in a statement for appointing her as the new CEO.

“I commit to looking at the County organization in new ways, to pursue a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, increase public transparency and engagement and enrich the County’s organizational culture,” Edwards said.

Sue Frost, board chair and fourth district supervisor, said in a statement that she was pleased that the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved Edwards to become the new CEO.

“Ann has proven to be an outstanding Interim County Executive and has provided stability to the organization, improved communication and built trust within and outside of the organization,” Frost said.

Edwards became the first woman to serve as the County Executive after former Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill was placed on administrative leave in November of 2020. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors returned a "no confidence" vote against him with a 3-2 majority.

In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors at the time, local officials and other organizations demanded Gill be terminated for prioritizing "internal politics over community."

"We understand that the culture Navdeep Gill has created is embedded within County departments and will take time to change," the letter read. "However, the first step in changing such a culture is to remove the person at the top who has set the standard."

Edward's appointment will become effective on Sept. 14.

