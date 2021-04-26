The District Attorney Sacramento County, Schubert is scheduled for a press conference where she is expected to announce a 2022 run for California's Attorney General.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is expected to announce she is running against Rob Bonta for California's Attorney General in 2022.

Schubert is scheduled for a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26 in Downtown Sacramento, to make a "major announcement regarding statewide plans." She has also created an official Facebook page which includes the description, "Anne Marie Schubert’s 30 years of experience as one of the nation’s most respected and effective prosecutors makes her the best and most qualified choice to be California’s next Attorney General."

Who is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert?

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's website, Schubert has roughly 29 years of law enforcement experience. She was elected as Sacramento County's District Attorney in 2014 with about 63% of the vote. Before that, she formed Sacramento County's Cold Case Prosecution Unit and served as its first prosecutor.

She is widely recognized for her work in DNA evidence and cold case prosecution, like in the trial of Joseph James DeAngelo, convicted Golden State Killer. More recently, she has been building on efforts to expose the state's EDD scandal. Schubert helped uncover how state prison inmates were collecting unemployment benefits in a massive EDD scam. These inmates included Scott Peterson, convicted of killing his wife and unborn son; he was sent an undisclosed amount of money in unemployment benefits in 2020.

However, Schubert has also been criticized for her decisions regarding police shootings and violence. The district attorney has never charged a police officer since she was elected, including in the 2018 death of Stephon Clark or the 2016 death of Joseph Mann. Schubert's investigation ruled that the officers acted lawfully in both police shootings.

