CHP: 1 person dead, 4 injured after crash involving sheriff's deputy in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — One person is dead and four people were injured after a crash Thursday involving a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Elverta Road and Watt Avenue in Antelope.

CHP said a 19-year-old driving a white Mazda was heading westbound on Elverta Road when they T-boned an on-duty sheriff's deputy heading northbound on Watt Avenue. The driver of the Mazda was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital where they later died. CHP said they were not wearing a seatbelt.

Three passengers in the Mazda were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to major.

The sheriff's deputy was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay, according to CHP.

CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation. None of the five people involved in the crash have been identified.

